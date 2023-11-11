AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $986.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $989.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $928.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

