AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $160.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.72.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

