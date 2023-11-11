Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

