Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $375,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

ROK stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.81 and its 200-day moving average is $296.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

