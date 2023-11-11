Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.98 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

