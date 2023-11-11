FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 969 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

