Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $288.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average is $275.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

