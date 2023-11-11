Smithfield Trust Co Buys 298 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
