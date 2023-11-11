Smithfield Trust Co Buys 298 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.