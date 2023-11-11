Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.29 million.

Nova Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25. Nova has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nova by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

