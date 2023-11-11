FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34 to $4.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.93.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FLT opened at $231.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.39. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.