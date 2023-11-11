Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

