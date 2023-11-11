Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 48.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,700,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Southern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

