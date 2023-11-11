Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 155 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

