Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.