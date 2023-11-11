Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.