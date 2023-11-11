LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.