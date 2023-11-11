iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.