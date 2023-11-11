Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

