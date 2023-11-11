Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $373.65 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

