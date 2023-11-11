BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Oshkosh by 7.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE OSK opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

