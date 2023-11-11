Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,493 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

