Archer Investment Corp Makes New $198,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.64 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

