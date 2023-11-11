Archer Investment Corp Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 597.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.