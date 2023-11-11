Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.52.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $194.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

