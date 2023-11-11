Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.56, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

