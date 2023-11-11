Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after purchasing an additional 913,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

