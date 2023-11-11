Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after acquiring an additional 299,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

ADI stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

