Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

