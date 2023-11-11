Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 692 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $273.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

