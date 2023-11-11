F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on November 29th

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.
F & M Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBM opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.42. F & M Bank has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $24.99.
About F & M Bank
