F & M Bank Corp. (FMBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on November 29th

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBM opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.42. F & M Bank has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $24.99.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

