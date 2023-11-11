Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Bank of America decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.6 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

