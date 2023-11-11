Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

