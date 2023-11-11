Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

