Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $68.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

