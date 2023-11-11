Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS CBOE opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

