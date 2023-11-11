4,600 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $453.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

