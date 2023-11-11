Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PSX opened at $113.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

