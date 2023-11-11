Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,842 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3,678.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $12,534,722. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

