RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, reports. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million.

RB Global Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of RBA opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,825 shares of company stock worth $349,114. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in RB Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

