Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.42.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

