Ieq Capital LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

NYSE:DHI opened at $122.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

