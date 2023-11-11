Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

