Ieq Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GPC opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

