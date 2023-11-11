Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

