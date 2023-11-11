Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.81 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock worth $2,614,954. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

