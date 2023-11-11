Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $123.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

