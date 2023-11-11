Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $227,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

