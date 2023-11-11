Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after acquiring an additional 629,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

