iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $96.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

