Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,954. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.45 and its 200 day moving average is $228.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.81 and a one year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

